Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
PGA: AT&amp;T Byron Nelson - Third Round Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The scores were low in the Friday morning groups with Scott Stallings carding a 64 to go into the clubhouse as a co-leader at 9-under. Joining him at the top is Beau Hossler, who had a second-round 65, and first-round leader Scottie Scheffler who also shot a 65 on Friday. Patrick Reed shot consecutive rounds of 66 to sit one shot back at 8-under. Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are two shots back at 7-under. Viktor Hovland shot a 65 and is part of a group of players at 6-under. Jordan Spieth shot a 66 and leads a group of players four back at 5-under.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the favorite to win at +180. Reed at -8 is the second choice at +800, with Hossler and Stallings checking in at +1000.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET and can be watched on PGA Tour Live. Early TV coverage of the event starts at 2 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel and CBS will pick up the coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday.

2022 Charles Schwab Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:00 PM Scott Stallings Beau Hossler
1:50 PM Scottie Scheffler Patrick Reed
1:40 PM Pat Perez Chris Kirk
1:30 PM Max McGreevy Davis Riley
1:20 PM Cam Davis Viktor Hovland
1:10 PM Harold Varner III Jordan Spieth
1:00 PM John Huh Webb Simpson
12:45 PM Denny McCarthy Matt Jones
12:35 PM Brendon Todd Mito Pereira
12:25 PM Kurt Kitayama Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:15 PM Russell Knox Chad Ramey
12:05 PM Danny Lee Nick Taylor
11:55 AM Lucas Glover Adam Svensson
11:45 AM Emiliano Grillo Dylan Frittelli
11:35 AM Alex Smalley Charley Hoffman
11:20 AM Martin Trainer Luke Donald
11:10 AM Tyler Duncan Max Homa
11:00 AM Austin Smotherman Ryan Palmer
10:50 AM C.T. Pan Kevin Na
10:40 AM Andrew Putnam Bill Haas
10:30 AM Troy Merritt Aaron Rai
10:20 AM Tony Finau David Lipsky
10:10 AM Tommy Fleetwood Sahith Theegala
10:00 AM Rickie Fowler Sam Burns
9:45 AM Adam Long Ian Poulter
9:35 AM Michael Thompson Sebastián Muñoz
9:25 AM Chez Reavie Lee Hodges
9:15 AM Matthew NeSmith Matthias Schwab
9:05 AM Harry Higgs Rory Sabbatini
8:55 AM Sungjae Im Jason Kokrak
8:45 AM Brandt Snedeker Daniel Berger
8:35 AM Patrick Rodgers Joel Dahmen
8:25 AM Mark Hubbard Talor Gooch
8:15 AM Collin Morikawa Zach Johnson
8:10 AM Lucas Herbert

