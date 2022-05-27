Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The scores were low in the Friday morning groups with Scott Stallings carding a 64 to go into the clubhouse as a co-leader at 9-under. Joining him at the top is Beau Hossler, who had a second-round 65, and first-round leader Scottie Scheffler who also shot a 65 on Friday. Patrick Reed shot consecutive rounds of 66 to sit one shot back at 8-under. Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are two shots back at 7-under. Viktor Hovland shot a 65 and is part of a group of players at 6-under. Jordan Spieth shot a 66 and leads a group of players four back at 5-under.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the favorite to win at +180. Reed at -8 is the second choice at +800, with Hossler and Stallings checking in at +1000.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET and can be watched on PGA Tour Live. Early TV coverage of the event starts at 2 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel and CBS will pick up the coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday.