What time qualifying begins for Monaco Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One racing is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, May 29th at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying happening at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 28th. Qualifying will air on ESPN2.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors, and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter and exit pit row when they want to, as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and are done for the day.

The second qualifying round lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format, with again the five slowest drivers eliminated. The third qualifying round lasts 12 minutes, with no other drivers being eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position, and the rest of the starting grid is set.

Charles Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is installed at +165 with Carlos Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

How to watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 28

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list