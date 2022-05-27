 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time qualifying begins for Monaco Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

Carlos Sainz Jr. (ESP) Team Scuderia Ferrari, F1-75, Ferrari 065 engine seen during the F1 World Championship Grand Prix of Spain on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, May 29th at 9:00 a.m. ET with qualifying happening at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 28th. Qualifying will air on ESPN2.

Qualifying in F1 racing is split up into three sections. The first part of qualifying includes all 20 competitors, and they have 18 minutes to run their fastest lap. They can enter and exit pit row when they want to, as the drivers usually make tweaks to their cars. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and are done for the day.

The second qualifying round lasts 15 minutes and follows the same format, with again the five slowest drivers eliminated. The third qualifying round lasts 12 minutes, with no other drivers being eliminated. At the end of the 12 minutes, the driver with the fastest lap wins pole position, and the rest of the starting grid is set.

Charles Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is installed at +165 with Carlos Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

How to watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 28
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Monaco Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
4 George Russell 63
5 Sergio Pérez 11
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Valtteri Bottas 77
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Mick Schumacher 47
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Pierre Gasly 10
15 Guanyu Zhou 24
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Fernando Alonso 14
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

