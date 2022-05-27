Going over history of Liverpool v. Real Madrid matchup ahead of UCL final

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face off in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final, which is just around the corner as the match kicks off on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Stade de France will be the venue this time around for the biggest match in UEFA soccer, as Real Madrid look to win their 14th title while Liverpool is chasing down their seventh.

This isn’t the first time these teams have met in a UCL final, as there’s plenty of history between the two sides over the years.

The first time they met in UCL play was the 1980-81 season, when the Reds defeated Los Blancos in the final match with a 1-0 final score. It was Liverpool’s fourth UCL championship as they’ve only been able to win two more in the years since. The two sides didn’t meet up again until the 2008-09 tournament, when Liverpool sent Madrid packing in the Round of 16 with a very one-sided 5-0 aggregate score.

Real Madrid got one back on the Reds when they met again in the 2014-15 tournament as they were both drawn into Group B. Madrid won both meetings over Liverpool in the group stage, with a 3-0 win followed by a 1-0 win as Los Blancos ended up topping the group and advancing to the knockout rounds. Liverpool finished third in Group B behind second-place Basel, making their exit early on.

They finally met up again in the final of the 2017-18 tournament, after Real Madrid had won the previous two consecutive titles over Atletico Madrid and Juventus, respectively. Karim Benzema got his side out to a lead early in the second half, but Sadio Mane equalized just four minutes later for Liverpool. Gareth Bale was the hero of the match, scoring a brace with goals in the 63rd and 83rd minutes, carrying his team to a 3-1 win and their third consecutive UCL championship.

They also met in the 2020-21 tournament, as Real Madrid again defeated the Reds in the knockout round. This time it was in the quarterfinals with another 3-1 win in the first leg, while the second leg ended in a scoreless draw, sending Liverpool home yet again.

There’s a reason the 2022 final is such a big deal with no love lost between the two sides. Liverpool is looking for a some revenge for the last few UCL meetings while Real Madrid is looking to cap off their incredible tournament run with their 14th UCL title as Karim Benzema has no doubt been the difference maker for his side this season.

Liverpool come in as favorites to win, with moneyline odds at +105 ahead of Saturday’s match. Real Madrid sit at +250 while a draw in regular time comes in at +265 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. The final kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on CBS, Univision, and TUDN with a livestream on Paramount+.