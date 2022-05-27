When did Liverpool last win a title? How many titles have Reds won?

Liverpool will be facing off against Real Madrid in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final this weekend as both teams are battling to be crowned the kings of Europe. It’s the third time these sides will meet in a UCL final, with the previous two final meetings split as each team won once.

Liverpool will be in pursuit of their seventh UCL title as they take on Real Madrid this weekend, who are searching for their 14th championship.

The Reds have appeared on Europe’s biggest stage 26 times, dating all the way back to the 1964-65 European Cup, long before it was rebranded as UEFA Champions League in 1992. Their first win didn’t come until 1977, when they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach with a score of 3-1 in the final match.

That opened the floodgates for a few years to follow, logging a second consecutive European Cup win in 1978, as well as their third title in 1981 when they defeated Real Madrid 1-0. They won their fourth title in 1984, which was followed by a 21-year drought before they claimed their next championship in 2005 with a win over AC Milan in a penalty shootout.

Their sixth and most recent championship didn’t come until 2019, when they defeated fellow EPL side Tottenham Hotspur with a final score of 2-0. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early with a penalty kick in the second minute, while Divock Origi added the second goal late in the game to seal the deal for the Reds.

Salah leads the club in all-time UCL goals scored with 34 as he continues to be one of the best players anywhere in the world. Club legend Steven Gerrard follows him with 30 UCL goals overall, while Sadio Mane has knocked in 24.

Liverpool will be looking to grab their seventh Champions League title on Saturday, May 28 against Real Madrid as the final kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET. They come in as the favorites to win with odds at +105 compared to Madrid’s +250 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.