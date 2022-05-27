When did Real Madrid last win a title? How many titles have they won?

Real Madrid will face off against EPL side Liverpool on Saturday, May 28 in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. After an impressive run through the knockout stages that included more than one hat trick from Karim Benzema, they’ll look to cap off that run with their first UCL title win since 2018.

Madrid have won 13 UCL titles to date, dating all the way back to the tournament’s first-ever season in 1955-56 when it was named the European Cup. They took down French side Stade de Reims in the final match with a 4-3 final score as they were crowned the first-ever European Cup champions. They weren’t done either, as they won the next four years in a row, dominating the tournament for the first five years of its existence until they were knocked out in 1961 by Barcelona.

They made it to the final in 1962 but lost to reigning champions Benfica. It took them two more final trips after that until they won their next European Cup trophy, which came in 1966 with a win over Serbian side FK Partizan.

A long drought would follow, as they didn’t win their next championship until 1998 — six years after the tournament rebranded to UEFA Champions League in 1992. The 1997-98 championship came with a 1-0 win over Juventus, marking their seventh European crown to date.

Since then, they’ve won six more titles which came in 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018 as they essentially dominated the 2010s in European football. Barcelona is the only other team to repeat as champions between 2010-2020, winning two titles as Real Madrid reigned as arguably the best team in Europe through that decade. Interestingly enough, the 2018 title came in the form of a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Now, they’ll look toward a rematch this weekend as 34-year-old Karim Benzema looks to lead the team to their 14th UCL trophy. Benzema has led the tournament in scoring this season, knocking in 15 goals through just 11 matches, bringing his overall UCL scoring total to 86. He ranks fourth on the all-time scoring leaders list behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski.