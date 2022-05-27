Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Mayweather Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions will host their next PPV on Saturday, May 28th. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will host the 10-bout card. There will be six preliminary matches before the start of the four-bout main card. The main event of the evening will feature Gervonta Davis taking on Rolando Romero for the WBA regular lightweight title.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is putting his undefeated 26-0 record on the line as will Ronaldo “Rolly” Romero who heads into this one at 14-0. This should be an exciting matchup, but the odds don’t expect it to be close. Davis is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -1100 odds. This makes Romero the underdog installed at +650.

The PPV will be available on Showtime PPV, and the main card will get started at 9 p.m. ET. Weigh-ins for this Showtime PPV will take place on the Premier Boxing Champions Youtube channel. They will get started on Friday, May 27th at noon ET.