Full undercard for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero lightweight title fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) will defend his WBA lightweight title against interim titleholder Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday, May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight will be on Showtime PPV at the cost of $74.99. The pay-per-view will feature four fights with the co-main event between WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4-0, 21 KOs).

The two title rounds will be contested over 12 rounds. The two non-title fights on the undercard are 10 rounds.

Davis sits as a heavy favorite to enter the weekend, with moneyline odds at -900 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Romero’s odds to win are at +500. Also worth noting, the sportsbook is giving plus-odds for the fight to go the distance at +350, giving Davis -400 odds to win by KO, TKO or DQ.

Full Card for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero