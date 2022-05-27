What titles are on the line at this weekend’s Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero bout?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA lightweight title against interim titleholder Rolando Romero on Saturday, May 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight will be on Showtime PPV at the cost of $74.99. The pay-per-view will feature four fights with the co-main event between WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara vs. Spike O’Sullivan.

Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) is a -1100 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) is betting at +650.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero for the WBA Lightweight (135 pounds) title (12 rounds)

This fight was originally announced for December 5, 2021 but was pushed back when Romero was accused of sexual assault. However, Romero was never charged, and the fight was rescheduled. Davis instead fought Isaac Davis on the card and successfully defended his title with a 12-round unanimous decision.

Davis, from Baltimore, Maryland, won the WBA lightweight title on December 28, 2019 with a 12th TKO win over Yuriorkis Gamboa. His win over Davis snapped a string of 15 straight wins by knockout or technical knockout. Davis is on his last fight under Mayweather Promotions and has suggested that he will control his career from this point forward and work with promoters independently.

The Las Vegas-born Romero (14-0 12 KOs) has been the WBA interim lightweight champion since besting Jackson Martinez by a unanimous decision on August 15, 2020. He has recent TKO victories over Avery Sparrow and Anthony Yigit since being named interim champion.