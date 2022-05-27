Breaking down betting splits for 2022 NFL MVP

The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t kick off for several months, but DraftKings has released a new wave of MVP odds. The top of the heap features multiple previous winners — Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers most notably — with several fresh faces looking to take home the honor for the first time. A few non-quarterbacks have intriguing odds as well.

2022 NFL MVP betting splits

2022 NFL MVP splits Player HANDLE BETS Player HANDLE BETS Josh Allen 11% 9% Tom Brady 10% 10% Justin Herbert 9% 8% Lamar Jackson 8% 7% Joe Burrow 8% 8% Russell Wilson 7% 7% Patrick Mahomes 7% 3% Jalen Hurts 6% 4% Derek Carr 5% 4% Kyler Murray 3% 1% Aaron Rodgers 2% 3% Tua Tagovailoa 2% 3% Trey Lance 2% 2% Matthew Stafford 2% 2% Jameis Winston 2% 1% Derrick Henry 2% 2% Jonathan Taylor 1% 3% Matt Ryan 1% 2% Deshaun Watson 1% 1% Carson Wentz 1% 1% Zach Wilson 1% 2% Kirk Cousins 1% 1% Justin Fields 1% 1% Mac Jones 1% 1% Trevor Lawrence 1% 1% Daniel Jones 1% 0% Dak Prescott 1% 1% Mitchell Trubisky 0% 1% Christian McCaffrey 0% 1% Cooper Kupp 0% 1%

Best Bet: Lamar Jackson +2500

As in most leagues, the strongest narrative tends to dictate the winner of the MVP award. Lamar Jackson performed like an MVP throughout the 2019 season, but the silly pre-draft discussion surrounding his NFL position helped make him only the second-ever unanimous winner. Aaron Rodgers’ late-career resurgence contributed to him winning the award in 2020 and ‘21. Winners typically play quarterback on teams that finish with one of the top playoff seeds, but the narrative creates separation among the leading candidates.

So who has the right combination of attractive odds and narrative? Jackson at +2500. Two seasons have passed since he first held the honor and he missed the final stretch of 2021 with injury, further underscoring his value. And the Baltimore Ravens look well-positioned to challenge for the AFC North title following an offseason that garnered positive reviews. If the Cincinnati Bengals take a step back after last year’s Cinderella run to the Super Bowl and the Cleveland Browns fall out of contention if/when Deshaun Watson serves a suspension, the Ravens could realistically challenge for the top seed in the conference. That, with strong play from Jackson, could result in MVP No. 2.

