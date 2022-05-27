Which players have the most bets for 2022 NFL MVP?

Even with the 2022 NFL regular season months away from kickoff, DraftKings has released a new set of MVP odds to the masses. To little surprise, seven-time champion Tom Brady has garnered more MVP bets than any other player. However, he has plenty of company at the top, including young guns Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. Even some non-QBs have garnered significant interest, namely running backs Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry.

How does the field look at the moment? Check out which players have earned the highest percentage of bets on DraftKings below.

2022 NFL MVP bets

Tom Brady (10% of bets)

Josh Allen (9%)

Joe Burrow (8%)

Justin Herbert (8%)

Lamar Jackson (7%)

Russell Wilson (7%)

Derek Carr (4%)

Jalen Hurts (4%)

Patrick Mahomes (3%)

Aaron Rodgers (3%)

Tua Tagovailoa (3%)

Jonathan Taylor (3%)

Derrick Henry (2%)

Trey Lance (2%)

Matt Ryan (2%)

Matthew Stafford (2%)

Zach Wilson (2%)

Kirk Cousins (1%)

Justin Fields (1%)

Mac Jones (1%)

Cooper Kupp (1%)

Trevor Lawrence (1%)

Christian McCaffrey (1%)

Kyler Murray (1%)

Dak Prescott (1%)

Mitch Trubisky (1%)

Deshaun Watson (1%)

Carson Wentz (1%)

Jameis Winston (1%)

Best Bet

Dak Prescott

With limited exceptions, NFL MVP winners tend to play quarterback for teams that finish with one of the top playoff seeds. They also happen to possess favorable narratives. A few players in this group could fit those criteria, and perhaps Dak Prescott (1% of bets) has flown the most under the radar.

While Prescott hasn’t performed like an MVP for an entire season before, he has done so for stretches during his career and plays for a Dallas Cowboys team favored to win its division. If the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts fail to build on last year’s improvements, the Cowboys could realistically surpass NFC title contenders from other divisions in terms of record given the comparatively easier path. That would further boost Prescott’s MVP outlook.

