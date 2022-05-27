Which players have the highest handle for 2022 NFL MVP?

While a wide swath of players receives some MVP interest from the betting public, a few garner significantly more money than their peers. The disparity becomes clear when looking at the latest MVP odds from DraftKings.

At least at this time of the calendar, Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen leads the pack with 11% of the handle, one of only two players in double digits. Quarterbacks compose the entirety of the top 10, with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (2% of handle) breaking the streak. Interestingly, two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers also falls outside the top 10. The longtime Green Bay Packers passer currently holds just 2% of the handle.

2022 NFL MVP handle

Josh Allen (11% of handle)

Tom Brady (10%)

Justin Herbert (9%)

Joe Burrow (8%)

Lamar Jackson (8%)

Patrick Mahomes (7%)

Russell Wilson (7%)

Jalen Hurts (6%)

Derek Carr (5%)

Kyler Murray (3%)

Derrick Henry (2%)

Trey Lance (2%)

Aaron Rodgers (2%)

Matthew Stafford (2%)

Tua Tagovailoa (2%)

Jameis Winston (2%)

Justin Fields (1%)

Daniel Jones (1%)

Mac Jones (1%)

Trevor Lawrence (1%)

Dak Prescott (1%)

Matt Ryan (1%)

Jonathan Taylor (1%)

Deshaun Watson (1%)

Carson Wentz (1%)

Zach Wilson (1%)

Best Bet

Matthew Stafford

Despite helping the Los Angeles Rams take home the Lombardi Trophy this past season, Matthew Stafford has garnered a rather small cut of the MVP bets so far. That looks even more surprising considering Stafford has +1500 odds to win the award, a far cry from Josh Allen’s +700.

And the Rams return most of their offensive core and added field-tilters like wideout Allen Robinson. Left tackle remains a question following Andrew Whitworth’s retirement, but the unit should give Stafford a chance to put up big numbers and lift Los Angeles to another strong record. All those factors would help Stafford’s MVP chances.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.