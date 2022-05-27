Which wide receivers have the most bets for 2022 NFL MVP?

In the modern era, the NFL MVP award almost always goes to a quarterback. However, that doesn’t mean a player from another position couldn’t receive the honor instead. DraftKings’ latest MVP odds show a number of wide receivers with relatively short to take the hardware home, with three recent All-Pros leading the pack.

2022 NFL MVP receiver bets

Cooper Kupp (1% of bets)

Best Bet

Deebo Samuel

Look, you shouldn’t expect a wide receiver to win NFL MVP. Quarterbacks (usually rightfully) garner most of the credit for offensive and team success. In the years where another position wins the award — a rare event that last occurred a decade ago — running backs end up in the spotlight. Not even Jerry Rice won AP MVP honors.

But if the planets align and the unthinkable happens, the receiver would still probably have to do more than catch passes to earn the MVP. That makes Deebo Samuel the most logical option here given his unique skill set. Of course, he will have to suit up in order to make his case, and his relationship with the San Francisco 49ers appears frayed at this moment. Still, assuming he plays and continues to perform some version of 2021’s do-everything role, perhaps he can defy all expectations.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.