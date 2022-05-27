Josh Allen MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Back in the 2018 NFL Draft, Josh Allen was one of the biggest risk draft picks. Heading into his 5th season in the NFL, Allen is now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Just like last season, Allen is one of the big favorites to win MVP this season.

Although he took a bit of a step back statistically in 2021, he still had a stellar season. He had a tremendous playoff, where he was just a few plays away from taking down the Chiefs for a trip to the AFC Championship. In the 2021 regular season, Allen threw for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Josh Allen MVP odds: +700

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet on Josh Allen for MVP?

Yes, Josh Allen for MVP is a good bet for the 2022 season. After a few close seasons, many people think the Bills could win the Super Bowl this season. The Bills offense is bringing the majority of their weapons back and adding O.J. Howard. This will be a redemption season for Allen. Expect a big jump from last years stats to this years.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.