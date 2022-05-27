Tom Brady MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Tom Brady retired early in the offseason, but many fans called his bluff. Just a few months later, Brady announced he would be returning to play for the Buccaneers. Following his announcement, the Bucs announced Bruce Arians would be taking a front office role. Ted Bowles will now be the head coach for Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady MVP odds: +1000

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet on Tom Brady for MVP?

While he will have some success this season, I don't see Brady winning an MVP award this season. At this point in his career, last season was his best chance but he finished second place in the voting behind Aaron Rodgers. The Bucs added Russell Gage who should help Brady out a ton as a reliable No. 3 receiver. Of the top quarterbacks in the NFL currently, I don't think Tom Brady will have a big season and win the award this season.

