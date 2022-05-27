Justin Herbert MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Since being drafted in 2020, Herbert has impressed fans a ton. He’s helped get the Chargers competitive in a tough AFC West. Since Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been solid, it’s been hard for the Chargers to compete for the division. Heading into year three, there are some high expectations for Herbert and this Chargers team.

In 2021, Herbert threw for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns. This earned him a spot in his first career Pro Bowl. While he had a tremendous season, he fell just short of making the playoffs. In a must-win Week 18 game, the Chargers lost to the Raiders on a game-winning field goal in overtime.

Justin Herbert MVP odds: +1000

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet on Justin Herbert for MVP?

While he’s not the favorite, Herbert has a legitimate shot at winning the MVP award this season. He’s bringing back all his weapons and is adding Gerald Everett who is a proven tight end. The Chargers also drafted guard Zion Johnson in the NFL Draft, so that will give Herbert some more protection. On paper, Justin Herbert is in one of the best situations for quarterbacks to win an MVP this season.

