Lamar Jackson MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

Lamar Jackson had one of the most exciting seasons in NFL history when he won MVP in 2019. While he hasn’t signed a contract extension yet with the Ravens, there has been speculation that he wants to prove he is worthy before signing. This is a perfect season for Lamar to prove his worth.

In 2021, Jackson played in 12 games while throwing for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns. He dealt with an ankle injury and illness through the season forcing him to miss five games. Turnovers were a killer for Jackson when he was on the field.

Lamar Jackson MVP odds: +2500

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet on Lamar Jackson for MVP?

At this value, Lamar Jackson is a great bet to win MVP in 2022. He’s coming off a struggling season, and he’s shown what he can do when everybody is doubting him. Throughout his career, he’s surprised many fans with the amount of success he has. In a season where he wants to earn a contract, look for Jackson to great year and lead the Ravens deep in the playoffs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.