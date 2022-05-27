Joe Burrow MVP predictions: What odds, betting splits tell us for 2022 NFL MVP award

After a great final college season, Joe Burrow was the first overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. There were extremely high expectations for him as he showed he could play great football at a high level, setting numerous college football records while playing in the SEC. In his rookie year, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.

He came back for his second season stronger than ever. In 2021, Burrow led the Bengals to a 10-7 record and a trip to the Super Bowl where they came up just short to the Los Angeles Rams. In the 2021 regular season, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Joe Burrow MVP odds: +1200

Handle and bet percentages for 2022 MVP

Should you bet on Joe Burrow for MVP?

While Joe Burrow had a stellar 2021 season, I see him taking a bit of a step back this season. Everyone is on board for the Joe Burrow hype for now and they should be. With that being said, I don't think he will have as good of a season. His schedule will get much harder and a few of his divisional opponents defenses improved/got healthy. Burrow will have a good year, but not MVP like.

