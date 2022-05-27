Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 6

ESPN will host Game 6 of the Eastern conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for Friday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series with a 93-80 win in Game 5 at Miami.

The Celtics are 8.5-point and -435 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami is a +330 moneyline underdog.

Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -8.5

Boston is the healthier team and the Celtics have turned up the defensive pressure against a Miami group that is hobbled by injuries to Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. Bam Adebayo has struggled to carry the offensive load when asked. Look for the Celtics to close this out convincingly at home.

Over/Under: Under 201

The Heat have struggled to break 80 points in the past two games as the Celtics have made major adjustments on defense to force poor shooting, that included going 7-for-45 from 3-point range. That likely continues with Miami’s injury situation not getting any better. Boston has been solid but not spectacular offensively. After some overs hit early in the series, the under has been the play of late.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.