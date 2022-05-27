Best prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 6

The Boston Celtics will look to close out the Eastern conference finals in Game 6 against the Miami Heat on Friday. The game is set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics took Game 5, 93-80, behind 25 points from Jaylen Brown.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite game props for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 Threes Made (+120)

Tatum has only gone over 3.5 once on this series, but with a closeout opportunity available, he should have a big night. Tatum had 22 points in Game 5, only hitting two three-pointers. The Heat’s defensive effort has bothered him during the series but with them wearing down, Tatum could explode in Game 6.

Celtics Team Total over 105.5 (-110)

The Celtics have gone over 105.5 twice out of the five games in the series. These games have been rather ugly to watch, but the Heat seem to be worn down with injuries. The Celtics seem poised to light up the scoreboard in a closeout game at home. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.