Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 6

The Boston Celtics hold a 3-2 advantage over the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern conference finals, looking to close out the series in Game 6 after a 93-80 win in Game 5. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with 25 points and was behind a second-half explosion that flipped the game. The Heat will try to win this road game to send the series back to Miami for a decisive Game 7.

Lets take a look at some of our favorite player props for tonight’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Jimmy Butler under 33.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115)

Butler hasn’t been the same since Game 3 , when he left at halftime due to knee inflammation. He seems to still be dealing with complications from that, and it has affected his play in a major way. Take the under here.

Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points (-105)

In the series, Tatum is averaging 23.0 points per game and has gone over 27.5 twice. He finished with 27 once, so the production has been there. The Celtics have a chance to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Expect Tatum to have a huge game and take his team there.

Jaylen Brown over 3.5 3-pointers made (+135)

Brown has gone over this line in three out of the five games in the series. Despite his stretches of inconsistency at times, he has played well during the series. Being at home will be a plus for Brown as well. Take the over.

