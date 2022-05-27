NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 6

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics meet in Game 6 Friday with the home team looking to close out the series. While there are plenty of stars on display in this contest, both teams feature some great value options for DFS lineups as well. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grant Williams, Celtics, $5,000

Throughout the majority of the playoffs, Williams has been a good value play. He’s had a few games where he was a top scorer, which gives him some upside. He’s coming off two quiet nights, which caused his price to drop down a bit. Look for Williams to have more of a role scoring in this one as the Heat attempt to slow down the Celtics primary offensive stars.

Gabe Vincent, Heat, $4,000

Although Vincent has battled injuries throughout this series, he’s put up decent DFS numbers. I expect to see Vincent at his best in an elimination game and for him to put up 20+ DFS points. Vincent is one of the quiet players on the Heat who needs to play well if they want to extend this series.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, $3,600

This would be a risk play. Pritchard has had some big DFS games this series, but a few are those games are in blowouts where he's on the court more. He’s coming off a night where he had just one rebound as his only stat. If this game is close, Pritchard would likely play somewhere around 8-14 minutes which isn't great. But this could also be a bounce-back game where he has a solid combination of points, assists, and rebounds.