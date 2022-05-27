Best lineup strategy for Heat vs. Celtics Game 6 NBA Showdown

Heading into Game 6, the Miami Heat have their backs against the wall as they’re down 3-2 to the Boston Celtics. This contest is loaded with stars and value plays, which means plenty of possibilities when it comes to creating a DFS lineup.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($16,500) - As it’s no surprise, Tatum is the most expensive player for this game. But it’s worth the play as Tatum is the best player between the two teams. He hasn’t shot the ball particularly well in this series, but with a chance to eliminate the Heat tonight, expect Tatum to be at his best.

Jimmy Butler ($15,300) - The only chance the Heat have at sending this series to a Game 7, is for Butler to have a big game. He knows what's a stake and what he’ll need to do when he has the ball in his hands. The majority of his stats this playoff have been consistent, but the scoring has been up and down. Look for Butler to score 25+ tonight.

FLEX Plays

Jaylen Brown ($9,800) - Brown is an expensive play, but you can’t afford to not play him in these contests. In seven out of the last eight games he’s played in, Brown has gone over 30 DFS points. He’s scored 50+ in this playoff multiple times including Game 3 of this series. Brown will be consistent and is a must start DFS player.

Al Horford ($8,200) - Horford has been the surprise of the playoffs. He’s actually played a major role in the Celtics success so far in these playoffs. In three of the four games in the Eastern Conference Finals, Hereford has scored 34+ DFS points. I would expect to see him to have another big DFS scoring game tonight.

Grant Williams ($5,000) - Williams has been a good value play. He’s had a few games where he was a top scorer, which gives him some upside. He’s coming off two quiet nights, which caused his price to drop down a bit. Look for Williams to have more of a role scoring in this one as the Heat attempt to slow down the Celtics primary offensive stars.

Fades

Marcus Smart ($7,600) - Like a few other players in this series, Smart is dealing with an injury which has made things tougher for him. He’s coming off a quiet game and I expect more of the same in Game 6. Look for somebody like Derrick White to step up.

Robert Williams ($6,800) - Having Williams on the court has made a major impact for the Celtics. With that being said, he’s banged up and I don't see him putting up the best stats. Look for a quiet game from Williams in this one.

Kyle Lowry ($6,200) - Just like Williams, Lowry has been banged up all series. Lowry put up negative DFS points in Game 5 while playing 25 minutes. That’s not something you see very often. Tyler Herro is currently questionable and if he plays, look for Herro to have more of an impact than Lowry.

The Outcome

If both teams were at full health, I would be taking the Heat in this one with it being an elimination game. But with all the injuries Miami is dealing with, I don't see how they can win. The Celtics will be playing in front of their home crowd and expect TD Garden to be rocking. Boston will clinch a spot in the NBA Finals tonight.

Final score: Celtics 111, Heat 102