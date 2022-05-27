How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 6 via live online stream

ESPN will host Game 6 of the Eastern conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics used a strong defensive effort and a big third period to earn a 93-80 win in Game 5. Boston trailed 42-37 at the half but outscored Miami 32-16 the third period to take over the game and eventually grab a 3-2 series lead. The Celtics now have a chance to close out the Heat at home.

Boston is a -435 moneyline favorite to win Game 6 and close out the series. Miami is a moneyline underdog at +330 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Celtics (Celtics lead 3-2)

Date: Friday, May 27

Start time: 8:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.