Going over Liverpool roster heading into UCL final vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool is heading to Paris to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday as they chase down their seventh title. Ahead of the contest this weekend, manager Jurgen Klopp has released the full squad that will feature at Stade de France. With a few injury concerns as some players are listed as questionable, Klopp will still have most of his squad to choose from when crafting his ideal starting XI.

The final kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28 as the Reds look to stave off Karim Benzema and Real Madrid. The last time these sides met in a UCL final was in 2018 when Los Blancos walked away with a 3-1 victory and their 13th Champions League title.

Here’s a look at the full list of Liverpool players who are traveling to Paris ahead of Saturday’s final.

Goalkeepers

Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders

Virgin van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino