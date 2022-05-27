Picks for Blues vs. Avalanche in Game 6 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Blues earned a 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 to fend off elimination and extend the series.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Avalanche: Game 6 prediction

Goal Line: Avalanche -1.5 (+140); Blues +1.5 (-160)

Blues: +150

Avalanche: -170

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-115); Under 6.5 (-105)

St. Louis withstood everything Colorado threw at it in Game 5 — whether it was a three-goal lead or a hat trick from Nathan MacKinnon. The Blues showed some of the grit that’s been missing from their game since this series started. The Avalanche haven’t advanced to the Conference Finals in 20 years, so there’s going to be some squeezing of the stick, but they have won in St. Louis twice already. I think the Avs will get out to another early lead in Game 6 and figure out a way to keep it this time.

Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+140)

