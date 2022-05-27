How to watch Avalanche vs. Blues in Game 6 via live online stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

In Game 5, St. Louis rallied from a 3-0 deficit with goals by Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou to tie the game with 4:46 remaining in the third period. Nathan MacKinnon put Colorado ahead 4-3 with an amazing goal where he skated around four Blues defenders before beating goalie Ville Husso at the net. St. Louis continued to fight, however, and Thomas tied it at 4-4 with 56 seconds remaining. It didn’t take long in overtime for Tyler Bozak to net the game winner and send the series back to St. Louis.

Tyler Bozak (@Bozie42) is the OT hero in a phenomenal @StLouisBlues comeback victory to force Game 6! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jpTcBsFHGM — NHL (@NHL) May 26, 2022

Colorado is -170 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Game 6 and advance to the Western Conference Final. St. Louis is a +150 underdog.

Blues vs. Avalanche (Avalanche lead 3-2)

Date: Friday, May 27

Start time: 8 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.