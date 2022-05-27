Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, May 27

All but one of Friday night’s 14 MLB games are featured on the DraftKings main DFS slate, so you can find plenty of areas to take advantage of as you get ready to set your lineup.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, May 27.

Rockies vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

CJ Cron ($6,000)

Ryan McMahon ($5,400)

Connor Joe ($5,300)

Charlie Blackmon ($5,200)

The Colorado Rockies have a great matchup in this spot against a struggling Washington Nationals starter Aaron Sanchez, who will come in with a 7.16 ERA. They had plenty of success against him in the past, scoring 7 runs (6 earned) on 6 hits and 2 walks over 4.1 innings of work earlier this month.

Red Sox vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,800)

Trevor Story ($5,500)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,200)

JD Martinez ($5,000)

The Boston Red Sox have the highest team run total on DraftKings Sportsbook of any team taking the field Friday night with the number set at 5.5 runs. They will get a matchup with Baltimore Orioles rookie starter Kyle Bradish, who will come in with a 5.74 ERA over five starts and allowed at least 4 runs in three of those outings. Trevor Story is on a hot streak, crushing 7 home runs in his previous seven games.

Astros vs. Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET

Jose Altuve ($5,200)

Yordan Alvarez ($5,000)

Alex Bregman ($4,800)

Kyle Tucker ($4,700)

The Houston Astros average the second most home runs per game in 2022 behind only the New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners starter Chris Flexen has been allowing plenty of long balls. He will come in with a 4.98 ERA and allowed 2 homers in each of his last three starts, so Houston’s top hitters should be ready to pounce especially Yordan Alvarez, who has 12 home runs this season.