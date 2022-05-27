Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, May 27

Fourteen games are on the MLB slate for Friday night, all of which will be taking place at night, so you will have plenty of time to get your research in prior to getting your pregame bets in with plenty of opportunities to make some cash.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, May 27

Yankees Moneyline (+100)

The New York Yankees are underdogs in the second of their four-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays, and there’s a lot to like about their chances. The pitching matchup should be relatively even as Rays starter Jeffrey Springs has been solid in a transition into the rotation, but Yankees Jameson Taillon hasn’t had a bad start all year. The difference will be offense where New York has much better hitters especially for power where they average the most home runs per game this season.

Cardinals +1.5 (-135)

Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff appears to be getting back on the right track after a rough start to 2022, but their matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals could go either way and you’re getting enough value to get an extra run with the Cardinals. Milwaukee still has two of their top hitters Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe on the injured list, so let’s go with St. Louis as the Brewers won by more than a run in just one of their last five games.

Orioles-Red Sox Over 9.5 runs (-110)

This is the highest run total of the night, but it’s still not high enough because the final score will get to 10. The Boston Red Sox have been smashing home runs at a high rate recently, led by Trevor Story, who has 7 home runs over the last seven games. The Baltimore Orioles will start with Kyle Bradish on the mound, and the rookie has a 5.74 ERA over five career starts.

Shane Bieber Over 6.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Cleveland Guardians starter’s strikeout numbers are down compared to the previous few seasons, but he should get to 7 K’s against a Detroit Tigers offense that strikes out more than most teams. Shane Bieber is allowed to go deep into games with pitch counts going over 100, and he has 17 strikeouts in his previous two outings.

