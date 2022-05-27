MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27th brings nearly a full slate of baseball games. The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are the only teams not in action as they play a rare two-game weekend series starting Saturday. Friday’s DFS options have the main slate starting with the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. This gives you 13 games to choose from for your DFS lineup.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners ($10,500) — Verlander is off to a great start this season after missing last year with an injury. He heads into this game with a 6-1 record and sporting an impressive 1.22 ERA. Verlander has pitched against Seattle twice so far this season. He has combined for 14.2 innings giving up eight hits and two earned runs while striking out 11.

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels ($10,200) — Manoah has been solid this year and has shown why he is the second-most expensive pitcher of the day. He has a 5-1 record with a 1.62 ERA. He has the benefit of the Jays lineup usually giving him solid run support. On Friday though, he takes on the Angels' batting order. It is hard to trust any pitcher against a lineup of Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani. If you choose to use Manoah, look for some other value options to add some security to your DFS roster.

Top Hitters

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($6,200) — Speaking of Trout, he is the most expensive hitter for Friday’s string of games. He hasn’t faced Manoah yet but has been heating up as of late. Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average hitting an impressive .310 with a team-high 12 home runs. He is 0-8 over the last two games and is due at the plate. It’s easy to have faith in him even at his price.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($6,100) — Betts is taking on Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks. He is 3-9 against Mad Bum with an RBI and two walks. Betts leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs and is hitting .299 on the season. He went 3-5 in the series opener and has eight hits over his last four games.

Value Pitcher

Jon Gray, Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics ($5,500) — There aren’t many value options to have much faith in for Friday’s slate. The cheapest option of the day is actually Aaron Sanchez against the Colorado Rockies, but he has been getting knocked around too much to trust. Gray is the fourth-cheapest choice, but with the best matchup. He hasn’t been great this year, but neither have the Athletics. It is still a risky move, but if you are looking for a value play, he has the best chance for a serviceable outing.

Value Hitter

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($4,900) — Turner will have a handedness matchup against the lefty Bumgarner in Friday’s game. He has the most career ABs against Mad Bum and is 19-75 with four doubles and four home runs. Turner went 2-6 with two doubles and two runs on Thursday and has a two-game hitting streak going. He did go 0-3 against Bumgarner earlier this year, but he at least has upside in this matchup.