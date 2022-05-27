Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 27

Friday, May 27th brings nearly a full slate of baseball games. The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are the only teams not in action as they play a rare two-game weekend series starting Saturday. The games get going with the San Francisco Giants starting a series with the Cincinnati Reds at 6:40 p.m. ET.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, May 27

Justin Verlander to Record a Win (-125)

Verlander is making his third start against Seattle this season and his ninth overall. He has earned the victory in each of his last five starts and takes a 6-1 record with a 1.22 ERA into this game. Verlander has combined for 14.2 innings giving up eight hits and two earned runs while striking out 11 on his way to two wins against the Mariners. He will pick up another victory today.

Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (-130)

Devers has been crushing the ball this season and has the sixth-highest batting average in the majors. Through 44 games he is hitting .335 with 17 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs. He faces Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Devers has gone 1-3 with a double against Bradish so far in their meetings. He is riding a five-game hit streak and should tally at least two bases in Friday’s contest.

Dansby Swanson over 0.5 hits (-260)

Swanson was one of the worst players for Atlanta in the first two weeks of the season. Since then though, he has been one of the most productive players seeing his hitting increase with his strikeouts decreasing. Swanson will face Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins on Friday. He is 5-9 with three doubles against Rogers in his career. Swanson has a modest nine-game hitting streak going and should see it hit double-digits by picking up a base knock against Rogers on Friday.

