How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Danka Kovinic in French Open third round via live online stream

The women’s singles third round at the 2022 French Open begins Friday and this is where the competition truly starts to head up. One of the headliner matches will be Saturday, when No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek will take on Danka Kovinic. Swaitek is looking to win her second French Open after triumphing in the 2020 edition.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third round matchup, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Swiatek is the favorite in this match, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -10000 to win. Kovinic is a +1700 underdog. The favored outcome is Swiatek in straight sets, with odds of -2500.