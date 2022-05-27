How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for May 27 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR.

We’re just nine days away from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in the Chicago suburbs and the card for the show is still being laid out. For tonight’s episode of Smackdown, we’ll see the coronation of the most dominant force in the WWE at the moment.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, May 27th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The Bloodline officially holds all the gold as The Usos successfully defeated RK-Bro to unify the tag team championships last Friday. They received help from undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to win and in the process, they put Randy Orton on the shelf for the time being. Riddle proceeded to call Reigns out on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and those two have been rumored for a title match at Hell in a Cell. As for the Bloodline tonight, we’ll be getting a celebration promo in North Little Rock.

The feud between the New Day and the newly named ‘Brawling Brutes’ stable of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch will continue tonight as the parties will engage in a six-man tag. Xavier Woods promised to reveal a mystery partner to add the New Day in the contest and one has to wonder who it could be. We know it’s not going to be Big E., who is still in a neck brace and recovering from his career-threatening neck injury, so we’ll see who it is.

Also on the show, we’ll potentially get a direction for Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey as Hell in a Cell approaches. She was reportedly on the fast track to face Sasha Banks at the ppv but last week’s walkout and subsequent suspension of Banks and Naomi blew those plans up. We’re also seemingly on the fast track for an Intercontinental Championship matchup between Ricochet and Gunther.