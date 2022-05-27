How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the May 27th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with a special live episode of Rampage coming from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

As has been the case all month, tonight’s show will have a special start time at 6:30 p.m. ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL playoffs later in the evening. We’re in for a really important live episode as we sit just two days away from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, May 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

We’ll get the second semifinal match of the women’s Owen Hart Tournament tonight as Kris Statlander battles Ruby Soho. Statlander replaced Hikaru Shida in the tourney last week and defeated Red Velvet to advance while Soho took down Robyn Renegade and Riho to get to this point. The winner will advance to the finals at Double or Nothing to face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Also on the show, Bryan Danielson will be in action when facing Matt Sydal. This will be a warmup for Danielson before participating in the Anarchy in the Arena match on Sunday. And after having his title destroyed by Sammy Guevara, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will receive a new belt tonight.