USFL TV schedule for Week 7 in 2022 USFL season

Week y of the USFL season will get underway in Birmingham, AL, on Saturday as the upstart spring league dives into the second half of the regular season.

The action will get started on Saturday at noon ET on USA Network as the New Jersey Generals (5-1) battle the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3). The Generals are cruising along on a four-game winning streak and will trying to further their grip at the top of the North Division standings. The night matchup on Saturday will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and will feature the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) taking on the Michigan Panthers (1-5). The Panthers have hit a rough patch and are trying to end a three-game losing streak.

Sunday’s schedule will kick off at 2 p.m. ET on Fox as the Birmingham Stallions will face the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-5). As the only remaining undefeated team in the league, the Stallions enter this contest as a heavy 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The week concludes right afterward at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock, as the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) take on the Houston Gamblers (1-5). This projects to be the most competitive matchup of the weekend with the Starts entering as a three-point favorite.

USFL TV schedule: Week 7

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET — New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits — USA Network

Saturday, 9 p.m. ET — New Orleans Breakers vs. Michigan Panthers — FS1

Sunday, 2 p.m. ET — Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — Fox

Sunday, 6 p.m. ET — Philadelphia Stars vs. Houston Gamblers — Peacock