Why is AEW Rampage starting at a different time tonight?

AEW will come with a new episode of Rampage on TNT on Friday and it will air at a special time of 6:30 p.m. ET instead of its usual start time of 10 p.m. ET.

By now, you’ve probably gotten used to the changes as this is the fourth week in a row the show had been bumped up due to the network’s coverage of another sport. TNT will carry Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET and would like plenty of time for both the pregame show and the actual game itself. That takes priority over AEW’s B-show, even with it being just two days out from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

AEW’s primary broadcast partner, Turner, carries both the NBA and NHL playoffs on their flagship networks, so these moves come with the territory for the wrestling promotion around this time of the year. With the NBA Finals beginning exclusively on ABC next week and next Friday’s NHL conference final game slated for ESPN, Rampage should finally return to its regular 10 p.m. ET timeslot.