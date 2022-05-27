Pick on the Moneyline for Blue Jays-Angels on Friday

The Toronto Blue Jays go to Los Angeles with a 24-20 this season despite an underachieving offense that is 25th in the league in runs per game and has a good chance to send their offensive numbers upward on Thursday.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Angels (-110 8)

The Los Angeles Angels send rookie Chase Silseth for his third career start, who is coming off a 2021 season pitching for the Arizona Wildcats in which he had an 8-1 record, but a 5.55 ERA to go with it.

Silseth made just eight career pitching appearances at the minor league level, none of which at a level higher than AA, before going to the big leagues and has allowed just three runs in his first two MLB starts, but both came against the Oakland Athletics, who are last in the league in batting average.

The Blue Jays send Alek Manoah to the mound to oppose him, who has posted a 1.62 ERA in eight starts this season with opponents hitting just .197 off of him with three home runs in 50 innings.

As a whole, the Blue Jays have pitched well on the road this season with a 3.33 team ERA, good for fifth in the MLB while both teams are very equal in terms of bullpen pitching, with Los Angels 19th in bullpen ERA and Toronto 20th.

Having the starting pitching advantage coupled with Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani dealing with injuries, who have combined for 18 home runs this season, tilts the scales in favor of the Blue Jays for Friday.

The Play: Blue Jays -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.