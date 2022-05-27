 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Antonio Conte to stay on as Tottenham’s manager, Spurs targeting Ivan Perisic in transfer market

Conte will return as Tottenham’s manager next season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Antonio Conte, the Tottenham Hotspur manager looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on May 22, 2022 in Norwich, England.
Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Tottenham will have Antonio Conte back on the sidelines as manager in 2022-23, according to Fabrizio Romano. Conte engineered one of the great turnarounds this season for Spurs, who were sitting in eighth place in the table after 25 matches. Conte helped this team get into the Champions League next season, which likely bolstered his case to return.

Tottenham can now move onto the next order of business, which seems to be landing Ivan Perisic in the transfer market. The Croatian winger is familiar with Conte during their time at Inter Milan, so it’s natural for the manager to target the player even though Perisic is entering his mid-30s. We’ll see if a deal gets done.

Another thing for Tottenham to monitor is Harry Kane’s contract situation. The striker was trying to leave the club not too long ago, although nobody was willing to fork up the fee Spurs were demanding. With Conte leading Tottenham to the Champions League, Kane has more reason to believe this club will be successful going forward.

