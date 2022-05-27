Antonio Conte to stay on as Tottenham’s manager, Spurs targeting Ivan Perisic in transfer market

Tottenham will have Antonio Conte back on the sidelines as manager in 2022-23, according to Fabrizio Romano. Conte engineered one of the great turnarounds this season for Spurs, who were sitting in eighth place in the table after 25 matches. Conte helped this team get into the Champions League next season, which likely bolstered his case to return.

“It has never been in doubt”. Spurs sources have been confident for days and it’s now decided: Antonio Conte will be Tottenham manager for the next season. ⚪️ #THFC



Harry Kane’s new deal, Ivan Perisić main target and more. Plans have now started: https://t.co/kgpbzZICWx pic.twitter.com/ryHSz7XeFp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022

Tottenham can now move onto the next order of business, which seems to be landing Ivan Perisic in the transfer market. The Croatian winger is familiar with Conte during their time at Inter Milan, so it’s natural for the manager to target the player even though Perisic is entering his mid-30s. We’ll see if a deal gets done.

Another thing for Tottenham to monitor is Harry Kane’s contract situation. The striker was trying to leave the club not too long ago, although nobody was willing to fork up the fee Spurs were demanding. With Conte leading Tottenham to the Champions League, Kane has more reason to believe this club will be successful going forward.