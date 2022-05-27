When is the Double or Nothing PPV?

AEW has descended upon Sin City for Memorial Day weekend with Double or Nothing coming from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This year’s Double or Nothing ppv will take place on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

The company is returning to the city of its very first pay-per-view as the inaugural Double or Nothing came live from Las Vegas in May of 2019. 2020 was held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s show was held in front of a limited capacity crowd in Jacksonville.

This is a stacked 11-match card and the headliner match will be AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending his title against CM Punk in the main event. Page is trying to keep his six-month reign as world champ going while the wrestling legend is trying to climb to the top of the mountain less than a year after joining the company. We’ll also get both the men’s and women’s finals for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Double or Nothing info

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming site: Bleacher Report ($50)

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Jurassic Express (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Owen Hart Tournament Men’s Final - Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Tournament Women’s Final - Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Kris Statlander/Ruby Soho

MJF vs Wardlow

Jericho Appreciation vs. Eddie Kingston, Proud and Powerful, and Blackpool Combat Club (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling

*Card subject to change