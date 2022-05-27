Major League Soccer table: Who tops MLS standings heading into Week 14

Major League Soccer is heading into Week 14 this weekend with a full slate of games over Saturday and Sunday, as all 28 teams will be in action. The weekend gets started with LAFC v. San Jose at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and wraps up with a couple of games on Sunday with the LA Galaxy taking on Austin FC and Seattle facing off against expansion side Charlotte FC.

LAFC tops both the Western Conference standings and the Supporters’ Shield standings, as they sit with 26 points through 13 games. Logging an impressive two points per game so far, they just snapped a three-game winless streak with a solid 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew last weekend. They also just made their exit from the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup with a 3-1 loss against El Trafico rivals LA Galaxy on Wednesday, so they’ll be looking for redemption with a bounce back win against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. LAFC come in as the heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -200 on the board while the Quakes are at +550.

The Philadelphia Union currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference standings with 24 points through 13 games, while the reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC trail by just one point.

Occupying the bottom of the standings are the Chicago Fire in the east, with 11 points and just two wins on the season through their first 13 games. The west sees the Vancouver Whitecaps at the bottom also with 11 points and just three wins, though they’re not too far behind 13th-place Sporting Kansas City, who sits in second to last with 13 points.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s action.

MLS standings, pre-Week 14

Eastern Conference

Western Conference