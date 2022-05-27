David Njoku, Browns come to terms on 4-year, $56.75 million extension, per report

The Cleveland Browns agreed to terms with tight end David Njoku on 4-year contract extension with $56.75 million, Ian Rapoport reports. The Browns originally placed the franchise tag on Njoku, but that will no longer apply with a deal in place. In 2021, Njoku had 36 receptions for 475 yards (13.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in 16 games with 11 starts.

Njoku’s 36 receptions ranked third-most for the Browns and his four touchdowns led the team. He had been skipping OTAs while waiting for a new contract.

The extension makes Njoku one of the top five paid tight ends in the NFL behind George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) and Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens).

Njoku will be the Browns’ No. 1 tight end moving forward after the team released Austin Hooper in the offseason. He will be a major part of a retooled offense that includes new quarterback DeShaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper.