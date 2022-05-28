Full schedule for Oilers vs. Avalanche in 2022 Western Conference Final

The Western Conference Final is set with the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche were the top seed out of the West while the Oilers were the No. 2 seed out of the Pacific Division. This is a star-studded West Final featuring Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Leon Draisaitl.

The Avs knocked off the St. Louis Blues in the second round in six games. Colorado picked up a last-second win in Game 6 on Friday night, defeating the Blues 3-2 on a goal from Darren Helm with five seconds left in the third period. The Blues gave the Avs a fight after being swept by them a year ago. MacKinnon and Makar lead the Avalanche with 13 points each heading into the third round of the playoffs.

The Oilers were able to ease past the No. 1 seeded Calgary Flames in five games. After losing Game 1 9-6, the Oilers bounced back with four straight victories en route to their first West Final since 2006. Edmonton was led by McDavid, who scored the series-clinching goal in overtime in Game 5 earlier in the week. McDavid and Draisaitl are tied for the Oilers lead this postseason with 26 points in 12 games.

Oilers vs. Avalanche WCF schedule

Tuesday, May 31: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, June 2: Oilers at Avalanche 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Saturday, June 4: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

* Wednesday, June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

* Friday, June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD

* Sunday, June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

*if necessary