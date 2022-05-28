Which Ligue 1 teams have clinched a 2022-23 Champions League spot

The Ligue 1 season has come to an end, and with that we know which French teams will be making an appearance in next season’s UEFA Champions League. PSG won their 10th Ligue 1 title with a championship this season, and their eighth in the last 10 years. Metz and Bordeaux were relegated to Ligue 2, basically swapping with Toulouse and Ajaccio, who earned their spots in the top flight league after being promoted. Ligue 2’s Auxerre will battle against Ligue 1’s Saint-Etienne in a playoff match to see who if they’ll be joining their counterparts in Ligue 1, or staying down in the second division next season.

That being said, let’s take a look at the teams who clinched the two Champions League berths awarded to the top two finishers.

Paris Saint-Germain

How they got there: PSG clinched their UCL berth long ago, as they’ve been far enough ahead of the rest of the pack that nobody had a chance to catch up. They finished 15 points clear of second place, officially clinching the Ligue 1 title back in April. They’re led by Kylian Mbappe, who tallied a staggering 28 goals and 17 assists through 35 matches played this season. Neymar played 22 matches, knocking in 13 goals and six assists, while Lionel Messi scored six and assisted 14 times.

PSG exited in the Round of 16 in this season’s tournament thanks to a Karim Benzema hat trick, but they’ll be back next season for the 11th consecutive time as they chase down their first-ever UCL championship.

Olympique de Marseille

How they got there: It may have taken them until the final matchday of the season, but Marseille locked up second place by finishing two points ahead of AS Monaco. Their 4-0 win over Strasbourg on decision day was what sealed the deal, booking their first appearance in the UCL group stage since the 2020-21 season. Dimitri Payet led the way in scoring with 12 goals through 31 games, while also leading the team in assists with 12. Cengiz Under followed closely behind with six goals through 32 matches.