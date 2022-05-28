 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Coca-Cola 600 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 qualifying on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Cars park on pit road for a moment of silence during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the Coca-Cola 600. This event is typically held Memorial Day weekend and is one of the biggest races of the year. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28 and will air on FS1.

All of the cars will be separated into two groups. Each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Group A will then run a single-car, 1 lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying. The drivers will repeat this format with their five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, 1 lap qualifier that will determine the first five rows of the race grid including pole position.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch have the best odds to win the pole position installed at +400. They are followed by William Byron (+500), Chase Elliott (+600) and Martin Truex Jr. (+700) as the drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600

Date: Saturday, May 28
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Preece 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Kaz Grala 50
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Josh Bilicki 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

