How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Coca-Cola 600 via live online stream

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the Coca-Cola 600. This event is typically held Memorial Day weekend and is one of the biggest races of the year. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28 and will air on FS1.

All of the cars will be separated into two groups. Each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Group A will then run a single-car, 1 lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying. The drivers will repeat this format with their five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, 1 lap qualifier that will determine the first five rows of the race grid including pole position.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch have the best odds to win the pole position installed at +400. They are followed by William Byron (+500), Chase Elliott (+600) and Martin Truex Jr. (+700) as the drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

