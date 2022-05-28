 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 takes place on Sunday, May 29 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Group B Update: William Byron, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch have advanced to the final round of qualifying from Group B.

Group A Update: Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell have advanced to the final round of qualifying from Group A.

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the Coca-Cola 600. This event is typically held on Memorial Day weekend and is one of the biggest races of the year. The race will start at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29th and will air on FOX. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on FS1. Qualifying can be live-streamed at FOX.com/live.

For qualifying all of the cars will be separated into two groups. Each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Group A will then run a single-car, 1 lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying. The drivers will repeat this format with their five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, 1 lap qualifier that will determine the first five rows of the race grid including pole position.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliott (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race.

Here’s a look at the entry list for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. We’ll update with the full starting grid once qualifying is wrapped.

2022 Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Preece 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Kaz Grala 50
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Josh Bilicki 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

