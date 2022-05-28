NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Coca-Cola 600

Group B Update: William Byron, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch have advanced to the final round of qualifying from Group B.

Group A Update: Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell have advanced to the final round of qualifying from Group A.

NASCAR heads to Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the Coca-Cola 600. This event is typically held on Memorial Day weekend and is one of the biggest races of the year. The race will start at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29th and will air on FOX. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on FS1. Qualifying can be live-streamed at FOX.com/live.

For qualifying all of the cars will be separated into two groups. Each group will get a 15-minute warm-up/practice session. Group A will then run a single-car, 1 lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying. The drivers will repeat this format with their five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, 1 lap qualifier that will determine the first five rows of the race grid including pole position.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are tied for the best odds to win the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. They are followed by Chase Elliott (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race.

Here’s a look at the entry list for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. We’ll update with the full starting grid once qualifying is wrapped.