How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 28 with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is the second running this year of an Xfinity Series race with this name. The first was run in Las Vegas in March and was won by Ty Gibbs. This race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just under three hours. Gibbs won this specific race in 2021 in 2:39:57. The 2020 race was won by Kyle Busch in 2:43:30 while Tyler Reddick was the winner in 2019 with a time of 2:42:37.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Saturday, May 28

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.