How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 28 with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is the second running this year of an Xfinity Series race with this name. The first was run in Las Vegas in March and was won by Ty Gibbs. This race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.
The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just under three hours. Gibbs won this specific race in 2021 in 2:39:57. The 2020 race was won by Kyle Busch in 2:43:30 while Tyler Reddick was the winner in 2019 with a time of 2:42:37.
How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300
Date: Saturday, May 28
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live
Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Alsco Uniforms 300-Charlotte, Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Sam Mayer
|1
|30.018
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|30.24
|3
|Ryan Preece
|5
|30.261
|4
|Josh Berry
|8
|30.295
|5
|Brandon Jones
|19
|30.323
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|18
|30.498
|7
|Noah Gragson
|9
|30.518
|8
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|30.577
|9
|Timmy Hill
|13
|30.659
|10
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|30.67
|11
|Stefan Parsons
|45
|30.676
|12
|Landon Cassill
|10
|30.684
|13
|Austin Dillon
|48
|30.692
|14
|Brett Moffitt
|02
|30.827
|15
|Jeb Burton
|27
|30.881
|16
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|31.147
|17
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|31.16
|18
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|31.165
|19
|Brennan Poole
|47
|31.203
|20
|Austin Hill
|21
|31.227
|21
|Kyle Weatherman
|34
|31.272
|22
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|31.278
|23
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|31.279
|24
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|07
|31.335
|25
|Bayley Currey
|4
|31.358
|26
|Josh Williams
|78
|31.4
|27
|Matt Mills
|55
|31.425
|28
|Shane Lee
|35
|31.465
|29
|Ryan Ellis
|44
|31.476
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|31.507
|31
|Nick Sanchez
|99
|31.595
|32
|Brandon Brown
|68
|31.616
|33
|Myatt Snider
|31
|31.64
|34
|Mason Massey
|91
|31.796
|35
|Garrett Smithley
|36
|31.855
|36
|C.J. McLaughlin
|38
|32.081
|37
|David Starr
|08
|32.74
|38
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|26
|DNS
|39
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|DNS
|40
|Riley Herbst
|98
|DNS
|41
|Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
|77
|DNS
|42
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|DNS