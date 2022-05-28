 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Alsco Uniforms 300 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #48 Big Machine Racing/JAG Metals Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 28 with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is the second running this year of an Xfinity Series race with this name. The first was run in Las Vegas in March and was won by Ty Gibbs. This race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just under three hours. Gibbs won this specific race in 2021 in 2:39:57. The 2020 race was won by Kyle Busch in 2:43:30 while Tyler Reddick was the winner in 2019 with a time of 2:42:37.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Saturday, May 28
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Alsco Uniforms 300-Charlotte, Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Sam Mayer 1 30.018
2 Justin Allgaier 7 30.24
3 Ryan Preece 5 30.261
4 Josh Berry 8 30.295
5 Brandon Jones 19 30.323
6 Trevor Bayne 18 30.498
7 Noah Gragson 9 30.518
8 A.J. Allmendinger 16 30.577
9 Timmy Hill 13 30.659
10 Daniel Hemric 11 30.67
11 Stefan Parsons 45 30.676
12 Landon Cassill 10 30.684
13 Austin Dillon 48 30.692
14 Brett Moffitt 02 30.827
15 Jeb Burton 27 30.881
16 J.J. Yeley 66 31.147
17 Ryan Vargas 6 31.16
18 Sheldon Creed 2 31.165
19 Brennan Poole 47 31.203
20 Austin Hill 21 31.227
21 Kyle Weatherman 34 31.272
22 Ryan Sieg 39 31.278
23 Jeremy Clements 51 31.279
24 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 31.335
25 Bayley Currey 4 31.358
26 Josh Williams 78 31.4
27 Matt Mills 55 31.425
28 Shane Lee 35 31.465
29 Ryan Ellis 44 31.476
30 Anthony Alfredo 23 31.507
31 Nick Sanchez 99 31.595
32 Brandon Brown 68 31.616
33 Myatt Snider 31 31.64
34 Mason Massey 91 31.796
35 Garrett Smithley 36 31.855
36 C.J. McLaughlin 38 32.081
37 David Starr 08 32.74
38 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26 DNS
39 Kyle Sieg 28 DNS
40 Riley Herbst 98 DNS
41 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77 DNS
42 Ty Gibbs 54 DNS

