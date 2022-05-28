 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 28 with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is the second running this year of an Xfinity Series race with this name. The first was run in Las Vegas in March and was won by Ty Gibbs. This race starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just under three hours. Gibbs won this specific race in 2021 in 2:39:57. The 2020 race was won by Kyle Busch in 2:43:30 while Tyler Reddick was the winner in 2019 with a time of 2:42:37.

Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win this race installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), A.J. Allmendinger (+600), Justin Allgaier (+650) and Josh Berry (+900) as the drivers with the best odds to win this race.

