How to watch F1 qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Carlos Sainz Jr. (ESP) Team Scuderia Ferrari, F1-75, Ferrari 065 engine seen during the F1 World Championship Grand Prix of Spain on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Formula 1 racing is in Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen at +120. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +2000. Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix. Verstappen is installed at +165 with Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

How to watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, May 28
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Monaco Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
4 George Russell 63
5 Sergio Pérez 11
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Valtteri Bottas 77
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Mick Schumacher 47
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Pierre Gasly 10
15 Guanyu Zhou 24
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Fernando Alonso 14
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

