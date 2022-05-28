Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 racing has arrived in Monaco this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit de Monaco, getting underway at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen at +120. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +2000. Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix. Verstappen is installed at +165 with Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Monaco Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.