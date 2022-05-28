 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Circuit de Monaco.

By TeddyRicketson
Start of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula 1 racing has arrived in Monaco this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit de Monaco, getting underway at 9:00 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen at +120. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +2000. Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix. Verstappen is installed at +165 with Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the Monaco GP.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Monaco Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Monaco Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
4 George Russell 63
5 Sergio Pérez 11
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Valtteri Bottas 77
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Mick Schumacher 47
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Pierre Gasly 10
15 Guanyu Zhou 24
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Fernando Alonso 14
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

