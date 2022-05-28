What time is the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula 1 is in Monaco this weekend for the latest race. The Monaco Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 78 laps at Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The course is 3.337 km (2.074 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 260.286 km (161.734 mi).

Max Verstappen is the reigning winner of the Monaco GP. He finished the race in 1:38:56.820. The race wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Lewis Hamilton won the race in 1:43:28.437. Daniel Ricciardo won the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix in 1:42:54.807. You can expect the race to last around an hour and 40 minutes.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen at +120. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +2000. Leclerc has -125 odds to win the pole position for the Grand Prix. Verstappen is installed at +165 with Sainz right behind them at +650 to start P1 at the 2022 Monaco GP.