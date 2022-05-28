Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and once again the No. 1 player in the world is in the lead as Scottie Scheffler holds a two-shots lead entering the last 18 holes.

Scheffler fired a third-round 68, making his first bogey of the tournament on Saturday to settle at -11. Brendon Todd opened with a pair of 68’s, but on Moving Day he carded a 65 to get to -9 for the event. He’s T2 with Scott Stallings, who was the leader after Friday’s action, but his even par 70 on Saturday puts him in the next-to-last group for the final round.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the heavy chalk at -140. Todd is +700 and the second choice, with Stallings at +900. Harold Varner III is +1000 and alone at -8 for fourth place, and will be in search of his first career PGA Tour win on Sunday.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.