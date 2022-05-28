 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Sunday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler smiles on the green after making a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and once again the No. 1 player in the world is in the lead as Scottie Scheffler holds a two-shots lead entering the last 18 holes.

Scheffler fired a third-round 68, making his first bogey of the tournament on Saturday to settle at -11. Brendon Todd opened with a pair of 68’s, but on Moving Day he carded a 65 to get to -9 for the event. He’s T2 with Scott Stallings, who was the leader after Friday’s action, but his even par 70 on Saturday puts him in the next-to-last group for the final round.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the heavy chalk at -140. Todd is +700 and the second choice, with Stallings at +900. Harold Varner III is +1000 and alone at -8 for fourth place, and will be in search of his first career PGA Tour win on Sunday.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

2022 Charles Schwab Final Round

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:15 PM Scottie Scheffler Brendon Todd
2:05 PM Scott Stallings Harold Varner III
1:55 PM John Huh Cam Davis
1:45 PM Chris Kirk Patrick Reed
1:35 PM Mito Pereira Davis Riley
1:25 PM Beau Hossler Andrew Putnam
1:15 PM Chad Ramey Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:00 PM Jordan Spieth Pat Perez
12:50 PM Sam Burns Sahith Theegala
12:40 PM Tony Finau Kevin Na
12:30 PM Adam Svensson Russell Knox
12:20 PM Kurt Kitayama Sungjae Im
12:10 PM Alex Smalley Dylan Frittelli
12:00 PM Lucas Glover Denny McCarthy
11:50 AM Matt Jones Viktor Hovland
11:35 AM Zach Johnson Talor Gooch
11:25 AM Lee Hodges Austin Smotherman
11:15 AM Emiliano Grillo Webb Simpson
11:05 AM Max McGreevy Ryan Palmer
10:55 AM Luke Donald Charley Hoffman
10:45 AM Nick Taylor Brandt Snedeker
10:35 AM Daniel Berger Matthias Schwab
10:25 AM Sebastián Muñoz Ian Poulter
10:15 AM Rickie Fowler Bill Haas
10:00 AM Tyler Duncan Lucas Herbert
9:50 AM Collin Morikawa Joel Dahmen
9:40 AM Rory Sabbatini Chez Reavie
9:30 AM Michael Thompson Troy Merritt
9:20 AM Max Homa Matthew NeSmith
9:10 AM Adam Long Tommy Fleetwood
9:00 AM David Lipsky C.T. Pan
8:50 AM Martin Trainer Mark Hubbard
8:40 AM Danny Lee Patrick Rodgers
8:30 AM Harry Higgs Aaron Rai
8:25 AM Jason Kokrak

